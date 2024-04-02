Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,258 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of CarMax worth $46,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,771. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.