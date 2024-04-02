Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,617 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.88. 2,689,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

