Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,313. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

