Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,580 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 3.1 %

CHH stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.84. 598,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.