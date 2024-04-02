Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,570 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 175,316 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 445,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,343. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

