Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.77.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.08. 382,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.23 and a 200-day moving average of $492.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

