Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $41.56 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $41,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $675.74. 523,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,858. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.58. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

