Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $16.14 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Nomad Foods worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,433 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 999,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,558. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

