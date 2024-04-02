Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $157.79 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $157,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Down 1.5 %

Stryker stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.51. 996,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

