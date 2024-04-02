Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brookfield worth $104,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 2,252,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,577. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

