Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,700 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 927,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,430. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.