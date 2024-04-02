Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fenbo Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96.
Fenbo Company Profile
