Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fenbo Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

