FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,746,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,518. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

