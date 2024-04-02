FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 3,098 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. 3,717,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,151. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

