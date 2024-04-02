FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 22 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $816.59. The company had a trading volume of 527,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $807.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

