FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 148 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,021. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.22 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

