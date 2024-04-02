FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 784,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 187,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 269,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 178,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. 2,226,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,782. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.