FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.09. 2,582,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 239.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

