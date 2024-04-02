FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. 859,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

