FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 294.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

IWO traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.38. 448,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,627. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

