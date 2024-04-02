FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,861 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.