FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 36,026,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,713,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

