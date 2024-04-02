FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 322,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

