FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. The stock had a trading volume of 685,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

