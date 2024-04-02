FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $329,179,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

