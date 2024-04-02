FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 34,483 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 880,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 288,528 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 149,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 1,077,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

