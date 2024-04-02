Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,599,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 7,098,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FBGGF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.
