Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.11

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 476768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

