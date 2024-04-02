Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

