Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exponent by 89.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. 279,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

