EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 8.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 2,342,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,860,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

