Essex Savings Bank Sells 250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. 392,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,796. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

