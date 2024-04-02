Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of REGL stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,161 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

