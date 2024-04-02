Essex Savings Bank Purchases 719 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

Novartis stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.46. 608,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

