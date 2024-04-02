Essex Savings Bank Purchases 544 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.61. 27,022,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,054,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

