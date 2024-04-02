Essex Savings Bank Purchases 516 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

