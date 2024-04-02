Essex Savings Bank Has $615,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 365,378 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

