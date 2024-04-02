Essex Savings Bank Has $268,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 1,229,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

