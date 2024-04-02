Essex Savings Bank Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

