Essex Savings Bank Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.57. 668,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,626. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.85.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

