Essex Savings Bank Buys 101 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. 52,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,590. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $225.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

