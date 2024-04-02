Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHB traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 293,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,451. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

