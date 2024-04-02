Essex Savings Bank Acquires 345 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $245.28. 809,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,844. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

