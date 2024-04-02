Essex Savings Bank Acquires 103 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,403,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.00. 165,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.