Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin Sells 5,565 Shares

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 1,263,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

