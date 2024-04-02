Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

ESPR opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

