Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 3.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.04. 265,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 307,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,997,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 352.8% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $10,194,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

