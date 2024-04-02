Eric St Clair Stobart Purchases 3,250 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,016.44).

Utilico Emerging Markets Price Performance

LON UEM remained flat at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Tuesday. 297,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,840. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.68.

Utilico Emerging Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Utilico Emerging Markets’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

