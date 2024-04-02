ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $137.09 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $137.09 million and approximately $17,432.96 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.19 or 0.99876165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.12278593 USD and is down -15.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $17,620.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

