Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

EQIX stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $792.67. The stock had a trading volume of 551,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,817. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $851.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

